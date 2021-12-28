Pedri finally returns to full training with Barcelona

Pedri completed his first full training session under Xavi on Tuesday at the Ciutat Esportiva according to Mundo Deportivo.

The teenager remained disciplined throughout the Christmas break, training alone at the Ciutat Esportiva on Christmas Eve to give him the best chance of making a swift return from injury.

His hard work paid off. Barcelona’s medical team gave him the all-clear to rejoin the group and train normally today for the first time since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman.

It’s now taken for granted that Pedri will return to action in January, but it’s not yet clear whether he’ll be back in time for Barcelona’s clash with Mallorca on January second or their Copa del Rey tie with Linares Deportivo three days later.

Pedri broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the 2020/21 season after joining from Las Palmas, and earned a name for himself as one of the best midfielders in La Liga.

He earned a call-up to Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team for Euro 2020 and stunned observers with the quality of his performances, before serving as a key man as Spain made it to the final of the Tokyo Olympic Games only to lose to Brazil.

But the 19-year-old paid the price for a hectic calendar year when he returned to Barcelona, and he’s been out injured for three months. But the end of the tunnel is again in sight.