Ousmane Dembele misses Barcelona training due to general malaise

Barcelona returned to training after the Christmas break on Tuesday and Ousmane Dembele was conspicuous by his absence.

The Frenchman, who got married during the Christmas break, missed training after informing Barcelona’s medical team that he was suffering from general malaise according to Mundo Deportivo.

Dembele has undergone a PCR test to see whether he’s positive for covid-19 or he’s just under the weather.

The 24-year-old wasn’t the only Barcelona player to miss training. Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Neto were also not there, although their absences had been agreed with the coaching team.

Also missing were four players who’ve recently tested positive for covid-19 in Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and Alejandro Balde. Yusuf Demir was also absent as he’s currently negotiating his imminent departure from Camp Nou.

Barcelona open the New Year with a trip to the Balearic Islands to take on Mallorca on January second. They’ll hope to start 2022 with three points ahead of their Copa del Rey last 32 clash with Linares Deportivo three days later.

Barcelona are seventh in La Liga at the time of writing, two points behind Rayo Vallecano and a Champions League place and 18 off top-of-the-table Real Madrid.