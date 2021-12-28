Newcastle want to sign Isco from Real Madrid this January transfer window

Isco’s future at Real Madrid is very much in doubt.

The Andalusian playmaker’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu will expire at the end of the season, so as of January first he can sign for whomever he wishes.

He turned down an offer from MLS recently, but is thought to be open to a move to a club playing in La Liga, the Premier League or the Bundesliga according to Diario AS.

Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in him. Newly-minted due to recent investment from a fund tied to Saudi Arabia, the English club are keen to sign him in January to reinforce their team and help them avoid relegation to the Championship.

Madrid like the idea of earning a transfer fee for Isco rather than simply lose him for nothing when his contract expires.

Isco earns in the region of €6m net per season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and that isn’t thought to be an obstacle for Newcastle. Time will tell whether they can get the deal over the line.

The Magpies could certainly use his creativity. They currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, with eleven points to their name at the exact midpoint of the season.