Manchester United reject Sevilla’s offer for Anthony Martial

Sevilla want to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United. The Andalusian club made their first offer for the Frenchman yesterday only to be turned down by United according to Marca. They offered to pay half his salary for the next five months – a fee believed to amount to €4m – to sign him in a loan deal.

But United want whoever takes Martial on loan to pay his full salary as well as a not insignificant loan fee, just like Sevilla did when they agreed to loan Luuk de Jong to Barcelona. Navigating this could be tricky, even though the player himself has made it clear to the powers-that-be at Old Trafford that he wants Sevilla.

This means that the operation could cost Sevilla in the region of €10m all things considered, for a player that will only be theirs until the summer due to the absence of a purchase option. United seem keen for Martial to perform on loan in order to drive up his transfer fee at the end of the season.

Sevilla now need to decide whether Martial is worth this expense or the time has come for Monchi to work his magic and recruit another centre-forward. Because Sevilla need one – Youssef En-Nesyri is about to leave for the African Cup of Nations and Rafa Mir can’t carry the team’s goalscoring burden all on his own.