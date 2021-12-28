Luka Jovic is determined to finally make something of his Real Madrid career

Luka Jovic’s position at Real Madrid has changed significantly in recent months according to Diario AS.

The Serbian forward, who’s endured a less-than-stellar beginning to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, has deputised well for Karim Benzema ever since he replaced him on December fourth at Real Sociedad, when the Frenchman picked up a slight knock.

Jovic scored and assisted that evening in San Sebastian, before following that up with an impressive showing against Internazionale in the Champions League three days later.

These two performances has changed Jovic’s role in the squad – he’s now Benzema’s undisputed backup, and is valued rather than sitting ignobly on the scrapheap waiting to be sold or loaned.

Jovic is determined to make his mark at Madrid before his contract expires in the summer of 2025 – he’s not considering a move away this January transfer market.

Still just 24, he has time to turn the tide on his career and bring the form he exhibited in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt to La Liga. This is his time to do it, however, given the degree of activity expected at Madrid come the summer transfer window. It’s time for him to deliver.