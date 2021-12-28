Diego Maradona’s brother, Hugo Maradona, passes away at the age of 52

Diego Maradona’s brother, Hugo Maradona, died from cardiac arrest at the age of 52 at his home in Naples on Tuesday morning according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Marca. Hugo passes away just over a year after Diego, who died last November.

Hugo was also a footballer, and enjoyed a career that took him all over the world. He played in his native Argentina as well as in Italy, Austria, Venezuela, Japan and Canada. He also spent two years in Spain with Rayo Vallecano, between 1988 and 1990, helping them earn promotion to La Liga.

Hugo also played alongside Diego and Lalo Maradona, his other brother, in a friendly for Granada against Malmo in 1987 as part of the deal that saw the Segunda side sign Lalo. The Andalusian outfit won the fixture 3-2 with goals from Lalo and Diego.

Hugo retired from football in 1999 and, aside from a spell in charge of the Puerto Rico Islanders, has spent the majority of his time working in grassroots football in his adopted home of Naples. His greatest pleasure, he said, was derived from helping children.