Rafinha has spoken following the completion of his move to Real Sociedad.

The former Barcelona midfielder completed his move to La Real on Monday night, joining from PSG on a loan deal until the end of the season.

First-team opportunities were drying up for Rafinha at PSG, and so he was given the opportunity to join a Real Sociedad side desperate for a lift following a recent slide down the table.

Rafinha has plenty of experience in La Liga having come through Barcelona’s La Masia academy before making 56 first-team appearances.

He has also spent two previous loan spells with Celta, so he should fit in comfortably at the Reale Arena.

After completing his signing, Rafinha spoke to Marca and said: “I am very excited and very happy to have arrived at this club that is doing a lot of good things.

“This project and the hunger that they have to win brings me excitement, to achieve beautiful things.

“I am very happy and I am physically well.”

Rafinha will be tasked with helping Real Sociedad climb back up the table following a slide from first to sixth.

Meanwhile, Imanol Alguacil’s men are also in the Europa League, a competition Rafinha will be eligible to play in.

La Real have a tough knockout play-off clash with RB Leipzig coming up in February.