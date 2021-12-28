Two Barcelona players have tested positive for coronavirus following their Christmas break.

Barca players were given six days off ahead of returning to training today in the lead up to their clash with Mallorca on January 2.

As per the new La Liga rules, players had to take PCR tests on the day before their return to training, and those tests have picked up two positives.

Both Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet have tested positive and will be sidelined for 14 days, entering the mandatory isolation period.

That will be a blow for Barca, and especially for Alves, who was hoping to make his competitive debut in the next week or so.

Alves couldn’t play in the Mallorca game due to the La Liga registration window not opening until January 3, but he could have played in the Copa del Rey clash with Linares Deportivo and the La Liga clash with Granada.

He will now miss those games, as will Lenglet.

Barca aren’t the only affected club, though. Real Sociedad have as many as 13 positive tests, while Celta, Espanyol and Cadiz have all reported positives in camp ahead of their returns.