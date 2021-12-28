Barcelona have not changed their priorities ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana are expected to complete the signging of Manchester City star Ferran Torres once they work out their salary issues.

But pending some exits, with a number of players likely to be shipped out if buyers can be found, Barca’s spending may not end there.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are also keep to sign a defender, while a cheap striker like Edinson Cavani could come afterwards if time and money allows.

Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta is one player who could be considered, though he is more likely to be a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer given his Stamford Bridge contract is set to run out in the summer.

Barca have Dani Alves to cover at right-back until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, another Chelsea player in Andreas Christensen is also being considered, according to the report.

Christensen has started 10 times for Chelsea this season but could be moved on, with the Blues continuing to be linked with Sevilla’s Jules Koundé.

Lazio’s Luiz Felipe is another who is being linked, with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer.

That could mean he is available for a reduced fee in January – or indeed a pre-contract agreement – but much depends on whether Lazio can convince him to sign a new deal.