Barcelona are still considering launching Operation Chelsea

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the free agent market this coming summer according to Diario Sport.

Erling Haaland is their primary objective in the close-season but Barcelona would also like to bring in a couple of high-quality additions without breaking the bank.

Two such footballers play for Chelsea – defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Both will see their contracts at Stamford Bridge expire at the end of this season and are said to be very attracted to the project developing at Camp Nou.

Azpilicueta captained Chelsea to last season’s Champions League and is an important part of Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team. He’s 32, but still plays with verve and has years left at the highest level. Primarily a right-back, he can also play as a centre-back.

There’s an expectation that the Christensen operation would be done by now were it not for the late appearance of Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt on the transfer market.

The coaching staff are said to prefer De Ligt, while the club favour a move for Christensen as it would give them economic freedom in other areas. Time will tell who wins out.