Atletico Madrid target Lorenzo Insigne is contemplating joining MLS side Toronto

Lorenzo Insigne’s future is looking less and less likely to be at Napoli according to a report in Diario AS. The Italian international’s contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is set to expire at the end of the season and a renewal is unlikely.

MLS side Toronto have offered Insigne a contract worth €15m net per season, significantly more than the amount offered by Napoli. They want to lower his salary from €5m net per season to €3.5m, including difficult-to-achieve variables.

Insigne is cogniscent that leaving the elite of European football at just 31 years of age is a big step, but is said to retain confidence that he’ll continue to form an important part of Roberto Mancini’s Italian national team even if he’s playing his football across the Atlantic.

Both Atletico Madrid and Internazionale are continuing to monitor the situation, but as things stand the only club to have made Insigne a formal offer is Toronto, who want to make him the face of MLS. And unless Napoli change their stance, it could happen.