Alaves have sacked and appointed a head coach all in the space of this morning.

There had been rumours heading into the La Liga break that Alaves would do away with Javier Calleja, and they have now officially pulled the trigger.

Former Villarreal boss Calleja came in late last season and saved Alaves from relegation.

Alaves, who have an under-strength squad compared to many of their rivals, have shown some good form this season.

But they are inside the relegation zone, goal difference from safety.

Calleja has been sacked as a result, with Alaves adding to their reputation as one of the more trigger-happy clubs in La Liga.

And they have replaced him with former Eibar boss José Luis Mendilibar.

Mendilibar spent six years with Eibar from 2015 to 2021, leaving following the Basque club’s relegation last season.

The 60-year-old has been patient in waiting for his next opportunity, but he now returns, remaining in the Basque country with the task of saving Alaves from any possible relegation.