Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo impacted his former club for the worse.

Ronaldo enjoyed a successful three years in Turin, winning two Serie A titles, as well as domestic cups.

Though, the Portuguese superstar couldn’t take Juventus to Champions League glory having arrived a year after the Italian giants reached the final of the competition, eventually losing to Real Madrid in Cardiff.

On paper, Ronaldo should improve any team’s chances of winning the Champions League, but that wasn’t the case for Juventus, according to experienced goalkeeper Buffon.

Buffon, who is now with Parma, played for Juventus before and during Ronaldo’s time at the club, and he believes the team went backwards in some ways after signing the Portuguese.

“Juventus had the opportunity to win the Champions League the first year that he arrived, that was when I was in Paris,” he told TUND via Mundo Deportivo.

“I cannot say what happened. When I returned, I worked with Cristiano for two years and we did well together, but I think that Juventus lost its DNA as a team.

“When we arrived at the final of the Champions League in 2017, it was because were were an experimenting team and we worked as a unit.

“There was competence within the group through the positions in the XI. We lost that with Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo left Juventus in the summer, rejoining Manchester United on a cut-price deal ahead of his contract in Turin expiring a year later.

Buffon also moved on, now 43 years of age, and he now plays for Parma, already racking up 29 appearances.