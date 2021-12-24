Here are your Spanish football headlines for December 24.

Ancelotti on the title

Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t believe Real Madrid have the La Liga title in their pocket just yet.

“I don’t think so, no. We have a small advantage and it’s true that some rivals, like Atletico or Barca, they are further away,” he told Diario AS.

“But not Sevilla, for example. La Liga is a complicated competition because you can never say that there is an easy game.

“There are many good teams and there is good football. All of the teams have a good quality of play.”

Herrera’s Mbappe claim

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera believes Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will be the best player in the world before long.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “Mbappe will be the best, but the number one now is Messi.”

Mbappe has some heavy competition to replace Messi as the top player in the world, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Lewandowski and others jostling for position.

Cavani not the priority

Amid the expected signing of Ferran Torres, Barcelona are not expected to make Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani their next priority.

Instead, it’s reported Xavi Hernandez will focus on trying to sign a defender, if Barca can manage it financially.

Cavani has six months remaining on his United contract, but recent reports have suggested the Premier League club don’t want to lose him in January.