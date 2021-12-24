Barcelona are said to have moved on from rumoured transfer target Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United veteran Cavani emerged as an option for Barca ahead of the January transfer window, likely available for cheap with his contract having just six months remaining.

Barca have a short list of strikers available currently, but the situation has changed in recent days.

The Blaugrana are expected to sign Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who is a winger by trade but able to play in a number nine role.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati is expected to return from injury in the next week or so, and Martin Braithwaite is not far away from returning from a long-term issue.

With Memphis Depay also an option once he returns, Xavi should have enough up top.

Though, the same can’t be said at the back, where there is no ideal back-up option for the ageing Jordi Alba, while Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti and Sergino Dest could all leave, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the report, a defender is now a preferred option, with Cavani no longer the priority.