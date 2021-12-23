Will Eden Hazard finally be able to resuscitate his Real Madrid career?

Eden Hazard started his second consecutive game last night, as Real Madrid earned a tough 2-1 victory at San Mames against Athletic Club. It was Karim Benzema’s brace that sealed the three points for Madrid, but Hazard’s ability to make it through such a physical encounter has raised eyebrows, note Marca.

The Belgian has looked a shadow of the player that dazzled the Premier League in Chelsea blue since he joined Madrid in the summer of 2019, but is slowly managing to find consistency.

He played the full 90 minutes against Cadiz at the weekend and completed 86 in Bilbao – encouraging signs his body’s ability to stay injury-free is finally beginning to develop. And it’s good timing for Madrid, given the covid-19 outbreak that’s laid low Marco Asensio and Rodrygo in recent days.

Both players have been preferred by Carlo Ancelotti on that berth wide right of Madrid’s front three, but now Hazard has as good a chance as ever to prove that he can still cut it at the sharp end of the European game. Will he take it? Only time will tell.