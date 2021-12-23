Ten facts that prove Diego Simeone has done an incredible job at Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone was appointed by Atletico Madrid ten years ago today. The Argentine has done an incredible job since taking control back in 2011, and to celebrate an increasingly rare milestone in modern football Mundo Deportivo took a look at ten facts that underline the man known as El Cholo’s sterling work.

Simeone’s the coach with the most titles in Atletico’s history, winning La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey once, the Europa League twice, the Supercopa de Espana once and the European Super Cup twice. Simeone’s won more games than any other coach in Atletico’s history, achieving 326 victories in 551 matches. Simeone’s win-rate stands at 59.1%, while his draw-rate is at 23% and his loss-rate stands at just 17%. Simeone’s the only coach to have led a club to win La Liga aside from Barcelona or Real Madrid in the last 17 years. Simeone’s the man who led Atletico to their best undefeated streak in their entire history – 23 consecutive games between April 15, 2012 and November third of the same year. Simeone led Atletico to a record 14 consecutive victories at home in a run that ended on March 8, 2013. Simeone has ensured Atletico qualified for the group stage of the Champions League in each of his nine full seasons in charge of the club. Simeone led Atletico to two Champions League finals, although they lost in both Lisbon and Milan to Madrid. Simeone’s most-used player throughout his era was Koke, while his top goalscorer was Antoine Griezmann, with 140. Simeone’s first eleven as coach of Atletico was as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Luis Amaranto Perea, Diego Godin, Alvaro Dominguez, Filipe Luis; Tiago Mendes, Gabi Fernandez; Juanfran Torres, Diego Ribas, Eduardo Salvio; Radamel Falcao.