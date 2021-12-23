Six of the Real Madrid first-teamers who tested positive for covid-19 have now tested negative

After a difficult couple of weeks for Real Madrid off the pitch, good news has come this Thursday. According to a report in Cope, four members of the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu that had tested positive for covid-19 have recovered and tested negative – Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, David Alaba and coach Davide Ancelotti.

This means that Carlo Ancelotti will be able to choose from more players when Madrid open the New Year against Getafe than when they travelled to the Basque Country to face Athletic Club last night. Both Luka Modric and Marcelo have also tested negative for covid-19 – the Croatian for the second time – and have fully recovered from the effects of the virus.

The covid-19 outbreak has been a rare black mark in a superb start to the season for Madrid. They’re top of La Liga as 2021 comes to an end, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla. They’ll return to action after Christmas determined to see out the campaign with imperious style and reclaim the league title.