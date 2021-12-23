Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany has reminded supporters what must happen before Ferran Torres can be signed.

It has been heavily reported this week that Barca have agreed a deal with Manchester City for the Spain international.

There has been talk of a €55million plus variables deal which could be completed in January.

But it’s not quite as simple as that for a cash-strapped Barcelona, who are too close to their La Liga salary limit.

Every club in La Liga are given a salary limit ahead of each season, and that is based on the club’s income and financial position.

Barca battled with the issue over the whole Lionel Messi situation, and they will have to once again reduce their outgoing if they want to register Torres as a signing,

Barca chief Alemany told Mundo Deportivo earlier this week: “Before, we have to do our homework. We have to comply with fair play, with exits we can sign.”

In short, Barcelona must sell players if they want to register Torres.

As things stand, they can complete the signing of the Manchester City winger in a business sense, but they cannot include him in their La Liga squad until they are fair play compliant.