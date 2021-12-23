Martin Odegaard opens up on his decision to leave Real Madrid for Arsenal

After a tumultuous few years, it seems Martin Odegaard has finally found a place where he can enjoy his football at Arsenal. The Norwegian playmaker has found stability in London under Mikel Arteta, and has been given the trust and continuity he needs to really thrive. He’s a key part of Arsenal’s future.

This wasn’t the case at Real Madrid. He had to fight for every minute he got at the Santiago Bernabeu, and found life tough behind Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the pecking order. He wasn’t content to spend another season waiting in the wings and so decided to join Arsenal on a permanent deal after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates.

“I feel like I made the right choice given the way things were at Madrid,” Odegaard said recently as carried by Marca. “I signed for them when I was 16 and now was the right time to look to the future. I thought [Arsenal] was the perfect club for me.”

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League at the time of writing, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham and six behind third-placed Chelsea. Liverpool are nine clear of The Gunners while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side are 12 clear.