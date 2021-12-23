Jules Kounde will miss one game through suspension for throwing a ball at Jordi Alba’s head

Jules Kounde has already learned his punishment for throwing a ball at Jordi Alba’s head during Sevilla 1-1 draw with Barcelona at the Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday. The Frenchman will miss one game according to Diario AS, significantly less than the expected suspension of between two and four.

This means that Kounde will be available for Sevilla’s clash with Getafe on January ninth, although he will miss the trip to Cadiz on January third. Julen Lopetegui will already be looking forward to welcoming him back – Sevilla are in the midst of an injury crisis but are somehow keeping pace with Real Madrid in a title race.

The Andalusian side are second in La Liga, eight points behind Los Blancos with a game in hand. Real Betis, their city rivals, are five points behind in third and Rayo Vallecano are three points behind Betis. It’s going to be tough for Sevilla to challenge Madrid, but they’re going to give it everything they have.