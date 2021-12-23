Getafe are open to listening to offers for Allan Nyom

The January transfer window is approaching, and it’s understood that Getafe, recovering bit-by-bit after their poor start to the season, will be active. But to sign they must first sell, and one player who could be on the move according to Marca is veteran full-back Allan Nyom.

Nyom has played just four games and a total of 237 minutes since Quique Sanchez Flores took over from Michel six weeks ago, and his contract is up in June. Getafe, therefore, are open to listening to offers rival clubs may make for the Cameroonian.

Nyom joined Getafe from West Bromwich Albion after a season on loan at Leganes. He had joined West Brom from Watford in 2016, whom he joined the season before after a six-year spell on loan at Granada from Udinese. He had joined the Italian club from French side Arles-Avignon. Nyom has made 18 appearances in a decade of service for Cameroon.