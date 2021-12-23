Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for December 23.

Torres to travel

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City star Ferran Torres could fly to Barcelona on Friday to speak to the club and have a medical.

Reports emerged on Wednesday claiming a deal has been struck between Barca and City.

It’s being reported Torres could now head to Catalonia ahead of Christmas, but Barca are still not able to register the winger, even during the transfer window, still too close to their salary limit.

Real Madrid extend their lead

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points with a big win on Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema scored a quick-fire brace at San Mames to secure all three points.

Athletic Club again pushed a coronavirus-hit Real Madrid, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men held out for all three points, making it 11 wins in 12 games.

Atletico Madrid slip again

Atletico Madrid made it four straight La Liga defeats on Wednesday night.

Veteran striker Jorge Molina scored his fourth goal in two games to see off Atleti, with Granada completing a comeback after Joao Felix scored the opener.

Atleti are now 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid and all-but out of the title race.