Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Real Madrid coronavirus situation.

The last week has been increasingly difficult for Los Blancos, who have lost eight players to coronavirus.

First there were two, with Luka Modric and Marcelo both testing positive, and four more followed, with Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin, Marco Asensio and Rodygo following.

That wasn’t the end of it either, with Isco Alarcon and David Alaba turning in positive tests earlier this week.

After managing to defeat Athletic Club even with all those absentees, the hope now is that players can recover over the Christmas break ahead of playing against Getafe on January 2.

And there has already been some good news, according to Ancelotti, who said after the win over Athletic Club: “Today we have two or three that have already tested negative.

“They have not had symptoms and they are all ready. I don’t know which because I don’t know the names but two or three have already given negatives.”

Real Madrid now have around a week off from training with the objective of returning to base on December 28 ahead of the clash with Getafe on January 2.

In the majority of cases, the 14-day isolation period will have passed by then, and players will return to action.

The only exceptions are likely to be Alaba and Isco, who only tested positive this week.