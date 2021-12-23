Carlo Ancelotti has issued his verdict on Eden Hazard’s performance against Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

Despite being ravaged by 11 absentees through coronavirus issues, injuries and suspension, Los Blancos still managed to extend their lead at the top of La Liga at San Mames.

A fine brace from Karim Benzema decided it, Real Madrid winning 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top.

For the second straight game, Hazard started for Real Madrid having spent much of this season struggling to break into Ancelotti‘s plans.

And the Belgian did pretty well mastering the defensive game, something Ancelotti demands from his wingers.

And the Italian said as much after the game. He said: “Hazard, of course, is good for the team. He has done well, fought, he has threatened and returned.”

Speaking about Hazard and Vinicius Junior, Ancelotti added: “They have understood well what the team has to do in the defensive phase and they have done well. They have worked and they have produced quality.

“The difference has been the defending, not attacking because we have great individuals.”

Hazard will likely find it difficult to keep his place as a starter for Real Madrid’s next outing, a clash with Getafe after the international break.

Both Rodrygo and Marco Asensio will return for that game, and it will be interesting to see how ruthless Ancelotti is with his selection for that game.