Cafu thinks Dani Alves’ return to Barcelona will help him make Brazil’s World Cup squad

Former Brazilian right-back Cafu has revealed that he believes Dani Alves has a better chance of making Tite’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar now that he’s returned to Barcelona. The 38-year-old left Sao Paulo in September and will make his second debut for the Blaugrana in the New Year.

“It’s incredible that he still has wood to burn,” Cafu said of Alves in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “He has gas to spend and he’s willing. That’s the most important thing. He knows what he wants and he’s gone to Barcelona, which’s isn’t just any club. That gives him the chance to go to the World Cup next year.”

Alves is considered by many to be the greatest right-back to have ever played the game, and the same can be said of Cafu. The Brazilian came through at Sao Paulo and enjoyed spells at Zaragoza, Juventude and Palmeiras before ending his career with a decade in Italy – first with Roma, then with Milan. He also made 142 appearances for the Brazilian national team.

He helped Sao Paulo win two Copa Libertadores and was a key part of the Milan side that lifted the Champions League in 2007. He also won two World Cups with Brazil, in 1994 and 2002, as well as two Copa Americas, in 1997 and 1999. Alves has won all there is to win in football except for the World Cup – that’s why he’s desperate to earn a seat on the plane to Qatar.