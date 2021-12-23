Barcelona target Ferran Torres romantically linked to Luis Enrique’s 21-year-old daughter

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has been linked romantically to the daughter of Luis Enrique, the coach of the Spanish national team, according to El Mundo. Ferran is 21, the same age as Sira Martinez, and is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Premier League to return to La Liga with Barcelona.

Sira Martinez lives in Barcelona, so if the reports are true it could make life a lot easier for the young couple. Ferran will be the second signing of the Xavi era after Dani Alves, who rejoined the club as a free agent last month after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo. Barcelona have made an offer of €55m fixed with €10m more in variables for Ferran, a figure close to the €70m City demanded at the beginning of negotiations.

Ferran will bring another dimension to Barcelona’s attack, and the prospect of him dovetailing with Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele is exciting indeed. He’s scored 12 goals in the 22 appearances he’s made for Spain, and managed to contribute 16 goals and four assists in the 43 appearances he made for Guardiola at City.

It’s tough, however, to find continuity at the Etihad Stadium. City boast one of the strongest squads in the European game, and are playing scintillating football at this moment in time. They’re top of the Premier League going into Christmas, three points clear of second-placed Liverpool and six clear of third-placed Chelsea. Ferran will enjoy greater prominence at Camp Nou.