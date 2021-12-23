Barcelona Femeni and Real Madrid Femenino close out 2021 with strong victories

It’s been a great year for women’s football in Spain, and both Barcelona Femeni and Real Madrid Femenino closed it out in style, note Cope. Madrid beat Sporting de Huelva 3-0 with goals from Esther Gonzalez, Nahikari Garcia and Athenea del Castillo.

Barcelona, who are a level above every other team in the land, beat Madrid CCF 7-0 with goals from Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas (three), Caroline Hansen (two), Lieke Martens and Leila Ouahabi.

Barcelona are top of the Primera Division, with 15 wins from 15. They’ve scored 85 goals and conceded just four, and sit eleven points clear of second-placed Sociedad. Madrid are down in sixth, 22 points behind their Catalan rivals, although they only entered the women’s game at the beginning of last season.

They have catching up to do – Barcelona are dominant not just in Spain but also in Europe. They won last season’s Champions League and are in shape to retain their crown this term, having finished top of their group with maximum points. Madrid also progressed, finishing behind Paris Saint-Germain in their group.