A bizarre encounter with a German artist in Mexico could be the key to Julian Alvarez’s future

Julian Alvarez’s prolific season in Argentina with River Plate attracted a lot of attention to the youngster, to the extent that his vacation in Mexico has made headlines according to Diario AS. The 21-year-old has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan and Internazionale this January transfer window.

But now another suitor has appeared on the scene – Bayern Munich. German media were interviewing Marita Kollner, one of their most famous singers, on vacation in Mexico at the very same beach Alvarez was relaxing. The Argentine heard them speaking German and struck up a conversation with them, enquiring as to where exactly they came from in Germany.

Alvarez revealed in a conversation with the artist and the media that he has an offer from Bayern, although Kollner recommended her club, Koln, to the Argentine. Alvarez is highly-rated – he contributed 18 goals and seven assists to River in the Liga Professional in Argentina this season as they won the league title.