Youssef En-Nesyri’s return from injury could be like a new signing for Sevilla

The return of Youssef En-Nesyri to Sevilla’s frontline will be like a new signing for the Andalusian club this winter according to a report in Marca. The Moroccan marksman finally returned to action after a lengthly spell on the sidelines through injury at a rain-soaked Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday evening, making an appearance as a second-half substitute against Barcelona.

Sevilla drew that game 1-1, missing the opportunity to move within three points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Had En-Nesyri – who’d been out of action since November second – been available, things could have been different. His replacement, Rafa Mir, hasn’t quite shown the ruthless edge that En-Nesyri has, and failed to unduly trouble Barcelona’s defence.

En-Nesyri has scored 33 goals in 89 matches with Sevilla, and is the best striker they currently have on their books. But his return is complicated by the African Cup of Nations – if it goes ahead, Sevilla will lose En-Nesyri again from January ninth onwards. It’s with this in mind that Sevilla have been linked with a move for wantaway Manchester United forward Anthony Martial recently.