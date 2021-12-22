Sevilla are said to have closed a deal ahead of the January transfer window.

Los Nervionenses are hanging on in the La Liga title race, currently five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Real Madrid play this evening and they can stretch their lead back to eight points, but that will give Sevilla their game in hand back.

Heading into the new year, Sevilla could do with that extra bit of quality, especially with the injuries they have had over recent months and the fact star forward Youssef En-Nesyri is headed for the African Cup of Nations next month.

Fortunately, transfer chief Monchi appears to have a plan.

According to El Chiringuito via Diario AS, Sevilla have already closed a deal for Anthony Martial.

The Manchester United star has made it clear he would like to move on to get regular game time, and recent reports suggested United may well be open to allowing him to leave.

According to the report, Sevilla have taken advantage of that and landed Martial on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It’s not clear whether there will be an option to buy, but what is clear is that Sevilla have got themselves a significant weapon, which is all the more important following the long-term injury summer signing Erik Lamela suffered recently.