Jules Koundé could be handed a hefty suspension for his actions on Wednesday night.

The Sevilla centre-back was sent off during his side’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

After a brief confrontation, Koundé decided to throw the ball at the head of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

That was an obvious red card and while his team managed to hold out for a draw in this particular game, they will have to negotiate the busy January calendar without him.

Koundé’s red card will now be assessed by La Liga’s Competition Committee and it is likely they will deem the red card as an aggressive act.

If that is the case, the centre-back will be suspended for four games.

That would see Koundé miss games against Cadiz, Getafe, Valencia and Celta Vigo.

The suspension is yet to be confirmed, but Koundé’s silly red card looks set to cost Sevilla in the long-term and not just on the night against Barcelona.