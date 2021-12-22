Sergio Ramos earns his first red card for Paris Saint-Germain away at Lorient

At the very same moment his former club Real Madrid were in the process of earning a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Athletic Club, Sergio Ramos was sent off for the first-time as a Paris Saint-Germain player during their 1-1 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1.

Ramos joined PSG in the summer on a free transfer from Madrid after it became clear that he wasn’t going to be offered a multi-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. He went to France with the ambition of proving he still has what it takes to compete with the elite of the elite, but has played very little football since.

The Andalusian received his marching orders in the 85th minute in the form of a second yellow card, just four minutes after receiving the first. He had only come on at half-time. It was Mauro Icardi who rescued a point for PSG in stoppage time after they had gone behind to their hosts in the 40th minute.