Borussia Dortmund are expected to send back their on loan Real Madrid player during the January transfer window.

Dortmund are planning for the winter transfer window, and it seems they have already made one decision.

According to Sport, the Bundesliga side have decided to send back Real Madrid youngster Reinier Jesus.

The 19-year-old Brazilian joined Dortmund on a two-year loan ahead of last season having spent his early days with Real Madrid with Castilla after joining from Flamengo last year.

But since joining Dortmund, Reinier has only made 19 Bundesliga appearances, making only 11 across all competitions this season, playing just 275 minutes and starting none of his six Bundesliga outings.

With that in mind, it’s understood Dortmund are going to send Reinier back to Real Madrid in January, ending the loan deal six months early.

Reinier, who cost Real Madrid €30 million, is likely to link back up with Castilla after his return unless a new loan club can be found next month.