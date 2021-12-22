Here are your Spanish football headlines for December 22.

Barca come close

Barcelona came mightily close to taking all three points away to Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Ronald Araujo equalised after Papu Gomez’s strike, and Barca went on to dominate, but they couldn’t quite find the winning goal, Ousmane Dembélé hitting the inside of the post with a superb effort.

Sevilla also had a man sent off in the game, with Jules Koundé sent marching for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba’s head.

Alba joins covid list

Real Madrid have now lost centre-back David Alaba to covid, the Austrian testing positive on Tuesday.

Having tested positive on his antigen test, it has now been confirmed that Isco Alarcon has also tested positive with his PCR test.

Real Madrid have as many as 11 absentees for their clash with Athletic Club tonight.

Villarreal march on

Villarreal continued their improved form on Tuesday night with a 5-2 win over Alaves.

Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia each scored a brace, while Yeremy Pino also got on the scoresheet.

After a disappointing start, Villarreal are now on a run of five straight wins across all competitions, and they head into the winter break just five points off the top four and having already booked their place in the Champions League round of 16.