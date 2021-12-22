Real Madrid are back in action this evening when they take on Athletic Club away from home.

Los Blancos have the chance to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga with a win at San Mames, but their preparation has been disastrous.

Carlo Ancelotti already knew he would be without coronavirus absentees Luka Modric, Marcelo, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Andriy Lunin, all of whom missed the draw with Cadiz on Sunday.

But since then, Isco Alarcon and starting centre back David Alaba have turned in positive tests and will also miss the game.

Adding to that, Dani Carvajal has a small injury issue and will miss out, while Dani Ceballos is not quite ready to return following a long-term ankle injury and Casemiro is suspended.

All that means Eden Hazard is likely to start for the second successive game, while Nacho Fernandez is likely to come in at centre-back.

Lucas Vazquez is likely to be called upon to replace Carvajal.

Here is the full predicted Real Madrid starting XI.

(4-3-3) Courtois, Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Vinicius, Hazard, Benzema.