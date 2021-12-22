Sevilla star Papu Gomez has opened up on the impact of Jules Koundé’s red card against Barcelona.

Koundé dismissal almost cost Sevilla dearly in their fiercely contented draw with Barcelona on Tuesday night.

It was a foolish red card, too, with Koundé throwing the ball at Jordi Alba‘s head after what was a nothing confrontation.

It was a clear red card and one Koundé has to learn from having almost cost his team points.

Barcelona dominated the game and were unlikely not to find a winner, with Ousmane Dembélé hitting the inside of the post late on.

Fortunately for Sevilla, they managed to hold on for a point, losing ground in the title race but crucially avoiding defeat.

And after the game, Gomez, who scored the opener for Sevilla, spoke about Koundé’s red card and how the centre-back is likely to react.

“I think it has cost us up top after the red card but we had a good game,” Gomez said in his Movistar interview after the game.

“Koundé will be angry and frustrated, it’s normal to feel bad after an error like that, but he is a top player and I’m sure he will be self-critical.

“We were not playing badly until the red card. Barca has a lot of quality and when you don’t apply that high pressure, it’s normal that you have some danger.”