Manuel Pellegrini is the cornerstone of the project in motion at Real Betis

Christmas came early for Real Betis with the news that Manuel Pellegrini has extended his contract with the club until 2025 yesterday afternoon according to Marca. The Chilean coach – nicknamed The Engineer – is the undisputed cornerstone of the project currently in motion at the Benito Villamarin.

Pellegrini led Betis to the Europa League last season and ends the first half of his second campaign with the Andalusian club sitting third in La Liga – if the season ended today, they’d qualify for next season’s Champions League. They’re also still alive in both the Europa League and the Copa del Rey – all without investing heavily in the transfer market. Pellegrini has done sterling work.

Pellegrini is now the coach with the highest percentage of victories (52.17%) in the club’s history and has also set the record for the most competitive victories (29) in a calendar year. Angel Haro, Lopez Catalan and Antonio Cordon – the men who make the decisions at Betis – made renewing Pellegrini’s contract a priority and approached him at the beginning of December.