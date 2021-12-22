Jose Mourinho’s Roma linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera

Hector Herrera could leave Atletico Madrid this January transfer window according to a report by A Bola and Diario AS. The Mexican has played just 301 minutes so far this campaign and has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Diego Simeone values him as a squad player, but the midfielder just isn’t getting enough chances. He’s played ten matches this season but started only two of them, and as his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano is set to expire at the end of the season it wouldn’t be an expensive operation for Roma.

Given the looming spectre of further covid-19 outbreaks, however, it’s understood that Atletico aren’t overly keen on lightening their squad at this point in the season. And as aforementioned, Herrera has proven himself to be a most dependable solider since joining from Porto.

Mourinho took over at Roma in the summer after being fired by Tottenham last season. The Italian club currently sit sixth in Serie A, seven points behind fourth-placed Atalanta and 12 off first-placed Internazionale – one of Mourinho’s former clubs, of course.