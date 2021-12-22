Joao Felix is set to get his big Atletico Madrid opportunity this evening.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has struggled for form over recent months despite starting the season pretty well.

A similar assessment can be made of Atletico Madrid, and that’s why Diego Simeone needs Felix more than ever.

Los Rojiblancos are now 14 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, and that’s, in part, down three straight defeats.

Simeone’s men have lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and then Sevilla, all on the bounce.

And in the last of those games, Felix added some much-needed creativity for Atletico in the second half, coming off the bench and impressing.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Felix will now be rewarded with an opportunity from the start this evening, against Granada.

Felix hasn’t started a game for Atletico for almost two months, but he has a chance tonight with Atletico desperately needing points.

All eyes on the Portuguese star to see if he can produce, and it’s no secret that he is on a short leash with Simeone.