Barcelona players will get some much-needed time off over the Christmas period.

It has already been a long and arduous season for Barca, who are on their second head coach and sitting seventh in the table heading into the new year.

Things have improved of late, and while results have remained mixed, performances have got better, something that was proven on Tuesday night when Xavi Hernandez‘s men drew with Sevilla away from home.

The new year promises more for Barcelona fans, with a number of key players set to return from injury.

But ahead of then, the Barca players will get some much-needed time off.

In fact, they will get six days off in total, returning to base on Tuesday, December 28, ahead of the clash with Mallorca on January 2.

With La Liga on hiatus at this time of year, as it tradition, it’s time for the players and staff to enjoy some time with family over the festivities, and this will be the last break in league action until the next international break, in March.