Barcelona are to host an open training session just after the turn of the year.

The Blaugrana will host the special event at Estadi Johan Cruyff in aid of a project that will help sick children.

The evolution of the pandemic means Barca players are unable to visit children in hospital for the second consecutive year.

With that in mind, the Barcelona Foundation are now attempting to raise money to fund a robot that can take ill and hospitalised children on a personalised virtual tour of Camp Nou and the club’s museum.

The open training session, which will be held on January 3, will cost fans €3, and all the money earned will go towards the project.

Tickets for the session, which will begin shortly after 9.30am, are available to Barca members from today through the club’s online ticket store, and the general public can purchase tickets from tomorrow, December 23.

As ever, the event will be subject to local coronavirus measures.