Barcelona are said to have entered the final stages of their negotiations with Manchester City.

The Blaugrana have made no bones over the fact Torres is their prime target for the January window.

That is, if they can free up enough room in their salary to complete the signing.

As things stand, Barca cannot make any new deals, but a significant departure in January could change that.

Regardless, the Catalan giants have been doing the legwork on the Torres deal in the hope they can pull off a deal swiftly should they get into a position where they can make signings.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have now entered the final stages of negotiations with City over Torres.

It’s reported that Barca are now confident of reaching a complete deal with City and that Torres is very willing to make the move.

That’s exciting news for Barcelona fans, but the club still need to free up some salary space before they complete a big-money deal.