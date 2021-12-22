Atletico Madrid suffer fourth defeat on the bounce at resurgent Granada

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Granada at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Wednesday evening. Joao Felix fired Los Rojiblancos into a second-minute lead only for Darwin Machis to equalise 15 minutes later. Jorge Molina then stepped up to deliver the decisive winner a minute past the hour.

The result is Atletico’s fourth defeat on the bounce. They’ll end the year fifth in La Liga, a point behind Rayo Vallecano and 14 behind pace-setters Real Madrid. They’re just one point ahead of crisis club Barcelona despite investing heavily in the summer and look unlikely to retain La Liga.

Victory takes Granada to 12th, seven points behind Atletico. They appear to have turned a corner under Robert Moreno after a difficult start to his reign, in stark contrast to Diego Simeone. The Argentine has revolutionised Atletico, but serious questions now have to be asked about how he can revitalise his team.