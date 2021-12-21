Valencia are said to be eyeing a deal for former Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin.

The centre-back is set to leave current club Cagliari in January having been with the Italian club since last year.

Godin is now 35 years of age, but he is not done with football yet, and he has already promised to announce his next club in the near future.

“I’m gonna leave Cagliari in January. It’s over after many problems here – I’m looking for a new solution, in 10 days I’ll be able to talk about my new club”, he told Sport890.

It’s not clear what options Godin has, but according to Marca, Valencia have contacted the centre-back.

Los Ché are now just two points off the top four having enjoyed an excellent start under Jose Bordalas, and they are said to have contacted Godin in a bid to add experience at the back to make a charge at the top four.

This is the closest Valencia have been to the top four in recent years, and they appear keen to make their chance count.

Currently, they have Gabriel Paulista out injured at centre-back, and there’s Godin could certainly offer a hand.