Sevilla have received a big boost ahead of their key clash with Barcelona tonight.

Julen Lopetegui‘s men head into tonight’s clash with Barca with their tails up having passed a big test over the weekend, defeating Atletico Madrid.

That win saw them move to within six points of Real Madrid and with a game in hand.

Hope of a title charge has now returned to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and that’s despite a number of recent injury issues.

Sevilla have another big test tonight, at home to Barcelona, in their final game before Christmas.

And Los Nervionenses have welcomed back a key player, with star striker Youssef En-Nesyri returning to the matchday squad.

En-Nesyri, who was Sevilla’s top scorer last season, has missed the last 18 games with a muscular injury.

But he has returned early, ahead of next month’s African Cup of Nations, when he will jet off with Morocco, and he has been included in Sevilla’s squad for this evening.