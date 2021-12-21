Barcelona La Liga

Sevilla and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of titanic clash at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla welcome Barcelona to the Sanchez-Pizjuan this evening in a game of paramount importance for both clubs. If Sevilla win, they go within three points of top-of-the-table Real Madrid and underline their credentials as serious title contenders. If Barcelona win, they’ll go to bed sitting in fourth place tonight.

Julen Lopetegui has set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Bono starting in goal behind a back four of Jules Kounde, Fernando, Diego Carlos and Karim Rekik. Thomas Delaney will sit at the base of midfield, with Joan Jordan and Barcelona old boy Ivan Rakitic either side of him. Rafa Mir will lead the line, flanked by the Argentine duo of Lucas Ocampos and Papu Gomez.

Xavi has set his team up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back three of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia. Gavi and Jordi Alba will play out wide, with Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets inside. The front three will be Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Jutgla and Ez Abde.

