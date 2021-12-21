Real Madrid have yet another concern amid a coronavirus spread in their camp.

Los Blancos were without six players due to positive coronavirus tests for their frustrating draw with Cadiz on Sunday.

Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Marcelo and Andriy Lunin were all ruled out ahead of the game.

Isco Alarcon has issued a positive antigen test since, taking the total up to seven, and there is a fresh concern over David Alaba.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alaba sat out of training today ahead of the clash with Athletic Club on Wednesday.

The reason given was a precaution due to coronavirus. Alaba’s PCR test has not come back and Real Madrid want to play it safe given how the illness has already spread through their squad.

Real Madrid will be desperate to get Alaba back for the Athletic Club clash, but if he can’t return, they will be able to call up Nacho Fernandez, who did well alongside Eder Militao last season.