Real Madrid appear to have yet another coronavirus absentee following six positive tests.

Los Blancos lost six players ahead of their frustrating draw with Cadiz, with Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Andriy Lunin and Marco Asensio all reporting positives.

Modric has since tested negative, but Real Madrid are taking no chances, and the midfielder is also expected to miss Wednesday night’s clash with Athletic Club.

Another player who looks set to miss that game is Isco Alarcon, who reported coronavirus symptoms on Monday.

Since then, the Spain international has tested positive using an antigen test, according to Mundo Deportivo.

A PCR test has also been done, but Real Madrid are awaiting the results. Though, of course, given the symptoms and the positive antigen tests, they are expecting it to come back positive.

Isco will be ruled out for 14 days due to the mandatory self-isolation period.

Los Blancos will remain concerned given Isco is likely to have had contact with other players, though he didn’t link up with the squad for the Cadiz game, so there is hope this can be the end of the spread.