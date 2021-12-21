La Liga have confirmed new rules and guidelines amid the rising coronavirus cases around Spain, and indeed Europe.

Positive coronavirus tests are popping up around La Liga, including at Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

And while La Liga hasn’t been impacted as badly as the likes of the Premier League – at least not yet – league authorities have moved to introduce changes.

Under the new rules, players and staff – and this includes Segunda clubs as well – must take an antigen test each day in which training or sporting activity takes place.

They must also take a PCR test before returning from the upcoming Christmas break.

Beyond those rules, advice and guidance has also been issued to clubs.

Clubs have been advised they should ask players to avoid changing in changing rooms to limit contact. It’s advised players should arrive at training and games already changed, as was the case during the height of the pandemic.

It has been advised that players and staff should also keep their distance and, if possible, they should avoid showering in the stadium after the game.

Players have been told they should try to shower at home or at a hotel, though this is not a rule that has been set in stone.

Of course, clubs will also make their own rules in a bid to keep coronavirus out of their respective buildings, and clubs will also be subject to local guidelines in their respective regions.

Regions will also have total control over how long players will have to isolate for should they test positive.

There will be no special rules for La Liga players on that front.